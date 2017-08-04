Postal Service to host job fairs in Richmond for carrier positions

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Postal Service is sponsoring two job fairs in August.

Both of fairs will take place at the Richmond Main Post Office, located at 1801 Brook Road.

The first fair will take place on Friday, Aug. 11, and the second on Friday, Aug. 18 — both from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Richmond Post Office is seeking to hire for the following positions:

Rural Carrier Associate (RCA) – $17.40 per hour

Assistant Rural Carrier (For Sundays & Holidays only) – $17.40

City Carrier Assistant (CCA) – $16.06 per hour

Applicants must have a valid driver’s license, a safe driving record, and at least two years of continuous, documented driving history or experience. To meet the Postal Service’s requirement to be drug free, qualified applicants must successfully pass a pre-employment drug screening. In addition, applicants must also be a U.S. citizen or have permanent resident alien status.

For interested applicants unable to attend the job fair, Postal Service positions are posted online HERE under the “search jobs and apply online” section.

