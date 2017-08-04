Police: Woman uses long gun to rob North Carolina Sprint store

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman in Fayetteville, North Carolina recently robbed a Sprint store, using what appears to be a rifle with a large clip.

The incident happened Thursday around 7:30 p.m., when the woman walked into the Sprint Store with what police called an assault rifle and approached a clerk.

Fayetteville Police said the suspect demanded cell phones from a store employee and left once the clerk handed over the devices.

She left the scene in a dark blue Mazda.

The suspect was described as having dark-colored hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Detectives with the FPD’s Robbery Unit have obtained surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s assistance identifying the suspect.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.