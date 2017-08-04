Police investigating after man shot in Henrico County’s east end

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Henrico are investigating after a man was shot in the county’s east end Friday night.

Officers were called to the intersection of Creighton Road and Laburnum Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a male subject suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital. The severity of his injuries is unknown.

Police say the intersection will be closed for several hours as they continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

