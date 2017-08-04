Planned Parenthood to spend $3M on Virginia governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Planned Parenthood is planning to spend $3 million to help Ralph Northam win this year’s closely watched race for governor in Virginia.

Planned Parenthood Advocates for Virginia CEO Jennifer Allen said Thursday that the group is backing Northam because he’ll work to protect “every woman’s right to make the best choices for herself and her family.”

The abortion-rights group’s political action committee plans to knock on more than 300,000 doors and send mail to more than 400,000 people.

Northam, a Democrat, is facing Republican Ed Gillespie in a contest viewed as an early referendum on President Donald Trump.

Outside groups are expected to spend heavily on the contest. Americans for Prosperity, a conservative group backed by billionaires Charles and David Koch, has spent more than $125,000 in mailers attacking Northam.

___

