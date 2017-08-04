Petersburg Police seek vandalism suspects who smashed windows at local businesses, school

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Petersburg are asking for the public’s help identifying two vandalism suspects who allegedly smashed the glass of the front door to a local business last month. Investigators believe the two suspects may also be connection to other similar incidents in the city.

At roughly 8:40 a.m. on Friday, July 21, police were called to a reported vandalism at Best Stop Carryout Fish Grill located at 54 S. Union Street. Officers arrived and found the glass to the front door of the business had been smashed.

Since that incident, police say there have been two other vandalism incidents of similar nature in the city.

At approximately 5:35 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, police were called to the Petersburg Bus Station at 100 W. Washington Street. Roughly two hours later at 7:40 a.m., officers were called to St. Joseph Catholic School at 123 Franklin Street. At both scenes, the suspect(s) smashed windows and damaged a door, according to police.

Anyone with information or who may have seen something suspicious in these areas is asked to contact the Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

