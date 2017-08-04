Peanut Growers Association presents ‘Peanut Night’ at The Diamond

RICHMOND , Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Peanut Growers Association is teaming up with the Richmond Flying Squirrels to present ‘Peanut Night’ at The Diamond.

The Peanut Growers are asking Squirrels fans to bring a jar of peanut butter to the August 8 game against the Portland Sea Dogs. The donation will benefit FeedMore, a local food bank.

Dell Cotton of the Peanut Growers Association says peanut butter is a major source of protein for FeedMore clients. Peanut Night also comes at a critical time for the food bank, as donations typically drop during the summer.

