Mexican restaurant runs ‘White Russian’ drink special as Pres. Trump comes to town

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — A Mexican restaurant in downtown Huntington, West Virginia offered a drink special as President Donald Trump visited for a campaign rally.

The Rio Grande Restaurant posted a sign outside offering White Russians for a $1.99 and called it a “Trump Special.”

President Trump was in town to speak at a political rally. He was joined at the rally by West Virginia Governor Jim Justice who switched his political affiliation to become a Republican.

The visit was President’s Trump second visit to the Mountain State in two weeks. He spoke at the National Boy Scout Jamboree a week ago.

