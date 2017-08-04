Mayor’s Office: Pay raises for emergency personnel to begin next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Representatives from Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney’s office are saying that police and fire employees should be seeing the raises they were promised in July starting next week.

The City attorney determined at a recent special meeting that employees will begin seeing the extra cash starting August 11.

The pay increases, which were approved as part of the city budget were delayed due to a new ordinance regarding financial oversight that was recently passed by city council members.

The pay adjustments went into effect on July 8 and the increases were supposed to appear on the employees’ next paycheck.

