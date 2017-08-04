Man to serve 2 years for touching child at Science Museum of Va.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man will serve a total of two years in jail for allegedly sexually assaulting a child at the Science Museum of Virginia.

Evan Bernard Black was sentenced to ten years with eight suspended for aggravated sexual battery. His abduction with the intent to defile charge was dropped.

Police say Black ‘inappropriately’ touched a 9-year-old girl at the museum back in February of 2016.

