Hanover Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scammer pretending to be police, demanding gift cards

HANOVER Co., (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) says they have received several calls about a new phone scam.
Police say an unknown male has been calling citizens, identifying himself as law enforcement and advising them there is a warrant out for their arrest. He then advises people to go to a local store, purchase gift cards and then call them back as a way to resolve the warrant.
“Please know that this is a scam,” HCSO says in their Facebook post. “HCSO will never call any of our citizens soliciting funds for any reason.”
If you have been a victim of this scam and have lost money as a result, please report it to HCSO by calling 804-365-6140.
