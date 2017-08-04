Dinwiddie’s K’Vaughan Pope commits to Ohio State

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — At long last, K’Vaughan Pope has made his verbal commitment official choosing the Ohio State Buckeyes to play college football for the next four years of his life.

Pope revealed his commitment in front of friends, family and local media at Dinwiddie High School’s gymnasium. The 6’2″, 210 lb. senior picked the Buckeyes over Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Florida State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Virginia to name a few.

He becomes the first player from the greater Richmond, Petersburg area to join Ohio State football since Hermitage High School graduate Curtis Grant went to play for the Buckeyes in 2011.

Pope is a dual-athlete for the Dinwiddie Generals at wide receiver and linebacker. He was critical to the program’s return to a 4A state title game in 2016, where they lost to Salem 31-27 in the waning moments of the contest at Zable Field in Williamsburg, Va.

The Dinwiddie Generals open the 2017 season hosting Denbigh High School on Friday August 25th at 7:00 p.m.