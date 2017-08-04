Deputy suffers accidental overdose while arresting 2 on drug charges

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Stafford County Sheriff’s representatives are reporting that one of their deputies suffered an accidental overdose Wednesday after he arrested two people on drug charges.

The incident happened at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday when deputies were dispatched to the Goddard School, located in the 300 block of HighPointe Boulevard in reference to a medical emergency.

When they arrived, they found two people unconscious in a van. One of the occupants had a syringe sticking out of their arm.

Both people regained consciousness after fire and rescue personnel arrived and tried to make contact with them. At that point, the woman in the driver’s seat attempted to drive away but was quickly stopped when an officer blocked her van with his patrol vehicle.

Deputies determined that both individuals were suffering from an opiate overdose. After searching the van, they found evidence of illegal drug use. David Michael Chambers, 40, of Occoquan, Virginia and Samantha Stoudt, 29, of Woodbridge, Virginia, were taken into custody.

Stoudt was taken to Stafford Hospital Center for additional medical treatment.

Deputy A.C. Wolford responded to the hospital to follow up, but while there, medical staff recognized that he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech. Medical staff immediately began treatment on Wolford.

It is suspected that Deputy Wolford suffered an accidental exposure to the drug evidence he had collected and handled. Detectives believe that the recovered drugs are an opiate, and are most likely Fentanyl.

Just touching Fentanyl or accidentally inhaling the substance can result in an overdose and even death if not treated quickly.

Wolford was ultimately treated with NARCAN to reverse the effects of an opiate overdose. He was later released from the hospital and is currently recovering.

Due to the dangers of Fentanyl exposure, members of the Clandestine Laboratory Operational Group were called to collect the drug evidence from Deputy Wolford’s vehicle.

Samantha Stoudt was treated and released from Stafford Hospital Center but was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of controlled paraphernalia and one count of improper vehicle registration. She was incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

David Michael Chambers was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. He was also incarcerated at the Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.