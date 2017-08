RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield jail will be ending all face-to-face visits with inmates on August 17.

After that date, all visits will have to be done through video.

Those wanting to have a video visit will need to register before scheduling a visit.

Find more information about registering here.

