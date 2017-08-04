Cary Street sinkhole raises concerns for property manager

RICHMOND (WRIC) — A sinkhole near homes in Richmond’s Carytown neighborhood is causing concerns for a property manager.

Brandi Swink of Bear Granville Corporation said she became aware of the sinkhole along an alleyway near West Cary Street on Wednesday.

“It’s concerning for our tenants, but also for other residents in Richmond that don’t rent from us,” Swink said. “At anytime a car could go over here and put too much pressure on the pavement and it could collapse.”

The sinkhole is believed to be up to six feet deep.

City of Richmond officials put a barrel on the sinkhole and wrote the word ‘sinkhole’ on the asphalt as a safety precaution.

Swink said more should be done.

“If you’re driving through the alley, 9 times out of 10 you’re not even going to notice the orange barrel or the word ‘sinkhole’ written on the asphalt,” she said. “I think it’s about bringing accountability in the system and the people at the front line aren’t doing their work.”

City of Richmond officials said they’re working to get the sinkhole fixed, but couldn’t provide an exact date of when repairs will take place.

Meanwhile, Swink is hoping for a sense of urgency.

“It’s a big enough issue that it could result in serious harm life-threatening injuries and potentially death.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.