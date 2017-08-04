Buskey Cider hosting #804Day event to celebrate RVA

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Buskey Cider is hosting their second annual #804Day event on Friday to celebrate Richmond.

The Scott’s Addition cidery, located at 2910 W. Leigh Street, will hold the event from 3 to 10 p.m.

“We’re so thrilled to call RVA home, and are pumped to work with amazing local brands on 804 Day at our place, on Friday, August 4, aka 8-04,” says Will Correll, founder and CEO. “We came up with this date to celebrate local last year, and what better way to celebrate living in such an awesome place than by inviting restaurants, non-profits, and other RVA businesses to come to Buskey to celebrate with us?”

Boulevard Burger and Brew, located in the old Kelly’s, will be selling non-GMO family farm raised beef and vegan sliders at the event. They will be joined by firecracker shrimp from Fat Dragon, located next door to Buskey.

Additionally, local Convergent Coffee and Trussings Craft Fizz will be available in the tasting room. On the cider front, a Randall’d collab will be made specifically for #804Day using sourced local produce by Ellwood Thompson’s, along with Buskey Marys made with Texas Beach Bloody Mary Mix.

MOMS VA will have a puppy kissing booth, where dog fans can play with and choose to adopt rescue dogs.

Buskey is also partnering with HandsOn Greater Richmond, a nonprofit that organizes volunteers to complete a variety of projects in the community.

Buskey says they will be donating 10 percent of the day’s cider sales to their nonprofit.

More information on the event can be found here.

