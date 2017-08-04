Busch Gardens applies for waiver to build new roller coaster

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Busch Gardens Williamsburg is planning a new ride.

Documents filed with the James City County Board of Supervisors request a waiver for a roller coaster. The park wants to build a coaster that would stand 315 feet in the air.

Currently, the tallest ride at the park is Mach Tower at 260 feet. The tallest roller coaster in Virginia is the 305-foot-tall Intimidator at Kings Dominion.

The board will vote on the request next week.

