AmeriCorps team to help clean up Richmond’s Evergreen Cemetery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Enrichmond Foundation has been selected as the recipient of an AmeriCorps NCCC team, for service at Evergreen Cemetery.

AmeriCorps NCCC is a full-time, team-based residential national service program for young adults who want to give back to communities in need at different locations across the country.

From September 21 through October 15, 2017, Enrichmond will host a 10-member team whose service will kick-start Enrichmond-organized volunteer maintenance projects at Evergreen Cemetery.

Volunteers have been cleaning up the property up to this point. The AmeriCorps team will complement and expand upon volunteer work by providing intensive maintenance in specific areas, as well as standardizing volunteer practices and procedures for future efforts.

The project will result in increased ease of access for all visitors, more manageable maintenance projects for future volunteers, and the creation of a volunteer handbook.

While in Richmond, the team will tour the four cemeteries at Evergreen, Jackson Ward, the historic Maggie Walker house, and Hollywood Cemetery. They will also be part of a community forum about the future of Evergreen. Enrichmond will announce the date of the press conference and community forum within the month.

Enrichmond is applying to host a second round of NCCC volunteers for a two-month project at Evergreen.

