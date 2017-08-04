After Henrico school damaged by fire, local Boy Scout collecting supplies for students

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A local boy scout is spending his summer helping students in Henrico County whose school caught fire earlier this year.

After a fire swept through Baker Elementary School in March, a Hanover County teen wondered how he could help. It has taken him months to put his plan together, but when the students return in September, he hopes to provide them with everything they need.

Noah Crone, 15, is on a mission to replace what students and teachers lost in the blaze.

“We’re collecting, I think, some 5,000 some various supplies to make teacher packages for the coming school year,” he explained.

Crone is using the initiative as his Eagle Scout project. He’s dropping bags on doorsteps across town.

“We put out just over a thousand bags this past Saturday and then we’ll probably put out another 2,000 this coming weekend,” Crone said.

Crone is also asking area neighborhoods to pitch in.

“Scissors, pencils, paper, erasers, rulers, just basic classroom supplies,” he explained.

“He’s always had the, I guess, giving attitude,” Noah’s father, Mike Crone, explained.

Noah’s efforts will make a difference at a school on the opposite side of town.

“I’m proud of him,” his father added. “I’m excited to see the results of his project and what he can do.”

“It’s going to help a lot of people,” Noah said.

Noah will be picking up school supplies from homes on August 12.

Below is a list of the supplies that Noah will be collecting:

Large pads of paper for classroom easels

sticky note pads

2 pocket folders

small classroom rugs

rolls of clear tape

rolls of masking tape

ball point pens

pencils

large bottles of hand sanitizer

boxes of tissues

packs of dry erase markers

16 count boxes of crayons

glue sticks

boxes of re-sealable zipper-style bags

teacher scissors

packs of notebook paper

rulers

wall calendars

bulletin board trim

totes or boxes for the teachers to store supplies

You can leave the items in a bag on your porch in the morning of Saturday, August 12. If you have further questions or would like to get in touch to learn how you can help, you can contact Noah at crone1997@gmail.com.

