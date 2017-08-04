2 men arrested in connection with Fredericksburg murder

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Two men have been arrested for their involvement in the killing of Alon Clipper, which happened in Fredericksburg in early July.

Fredericksburg Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday, July 1 in the Greenbrier Shopping Center parking lot in the 2000 block of Plank Road.

When police arrived, they found shell casings in the parking lot, but no victim or suspects. Shortly thereafter, Clipper showed up at Mary Washington Hospital with bullet wounds. He later died from his injuries.

Police arrested Stevie Montrel Adams, 37, who has no permanent address and Tyree Whitfield, 37 of Franklin, Virginia Thursday.

Adams was arrested in North Carolina by the United States Marshals Service. He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He is currently being held at the Hertford, North Carolina Jail.

Whitfield was arrested on a felony charge of accessory after the fact of homicide. He is currently being held at the Franklin, Virginia County Jail.

For more information about the incident, check here.

