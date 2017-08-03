You don’t need those special glasses to watch the solar eclipse

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — We’re less than three weeks away from the total solar eclipse on August 21 that will be partially visible from Central Virginia.

As you’ve probably heard by now — those special solar glasses are the best way to view it. But if you don’t have them, there are other ways to catch the action.

All you need is something that has holes in it to project the sun onto a blank surface, like a pasta strainer or straw hat.

