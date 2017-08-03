VSU’s Reggie Barlow shares connection with Washington Redskins

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State head coach Reggie Barlow and Washington Redskins’ Vice President of Player Personnel Doug Williams are chuckling and jabbing each other at training camp in Richmond as if no time has passed since they first met in 1996.

Thursday afternoon, Barlow was a special guest at camp with his Trojans’ coaching staff to observe a professional NFL practice to translate over to their program that opens preseason camp on August 7th.

The visit wasn’t just a learning experience, it was a chance for Barlow to reconnect with some of his friends and mentors from his years as a pro. He was drafted in 1996 by the Jacksonville Jaguars, thanks to the relationship he developed with Williams who at the time was a college scout for the team. Barlow then coached against Williams when the two coached for Alabama State and Grambling State, respectively, from 2011 to 2013.

Barlow also shares a connection with current Redskins head coach Jay Gruden, the two of them were both members of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who won Super Bowl XXXVII in 2003 over the Oakland Raiders.

The Washington Redskins are off Friday August, 4th, before returning to training camp Saturday for Fan Appreciation Day. Gates open at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, practice begins at 1:30 p.m.