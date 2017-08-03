SwimRVA to host national swimming championship

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — SwimRVA will host the 2020 U.S. Masters Swimming Summer National Championship, after successfully winning a bid for the competition.

An estimated 1,200 of the nation’s best adult swimmers will compete in the August 2020 event, which will be held in SwimRVA’s Chesterfield County facility. This is the first time a U.S. Masters Swimming national competition will be held in Virginia. As part of the bid, SwimRVA installed new starting blocks, and it will add an above-ground warm-up pool during the competition. A 20-foot screen will also be installed outside the facility for spectators to watch the competition.

“I hope this event will inspire, energize and excite people in the region to get involved with swimming,” said Adam Kennedy, executive director of SwimRVA. “The Richmond region and Chesterfield have become a nice spot to bring events of this caliber.”

“We’re excited to bring our Summer National Championship to Richmond, Va., in 2020. We have a highly active Masters Swimming membership in the mid-Atlantic region and we’re confident that USMS members from all over the country will enjoy visiting the area and swimming at the Chesterfield County facility,” said Dawson Hughes, U.S. Masters Swimming’s CEO.

Any money SwimRVA earns because of the competition will be used to further the nonprofit’s mission to teach the region to swim.

“Everything we do as a nonprofit, our beating heart, is to drown-proof Richmond,” Kennedy said. “Every dollar will be turned around to our work teaching kids to swim.”

