Stafford County deputy recovering after suffering accidental overdose during drug arrest

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A deputy in Stafford County is recovering from a possible accidental exposure to the dangerous opiate Fentanyl after collecting evidence during a drug arrest.

At approximately 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, deputies from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to the Goddard School on HighPointe Boulevard after a citizen reported two unconscious people inside a vehicle on school grounds. One of them reportedly had a syringe sticking out of their arm.

When fire and rescue officials arrived on scene, the individuals regained consciousness and the female driver attempted to drive away. A deputy, though, was able to block the vehicle with his patrol car.

Deputies quickly determined that the individuals were suffering the effects of an opiate overdose and, after further investigation, searched the van and recovered evidence of illegal drug usage. Both individuals — 40-year-old David Michael Chambers of Occoquan and 29-year-old Samantha Stoudt of Woodbridge — were then taken into custody.

One of them, Stoudt, was transported to Stafford Hospital Center for medical treatment. When deputy A.C. Wolford responded to the hospital to follow up with Stoudt, medical staff recognized he was unsteady on his feet and slurring his speech.

Officials suspect that Deputy Wolford suffered an accidental exposure to the drug evidence he collected and handled. Detectives believe the drugs that were recovered were most likely Fentanyl, an opiate that is 100 times stronger than morphine. Simply touching or inhaling the substance can result in an overdose, or even death, if not treated quickly. Deputy Wolford was treated with NARCAN, which reverses the effects of an opiate overdoes, and was later released from the hospital.

Due to the extreme dangers of Fentanyl exposure, members of the Clandestine Laboratory Operational Group were called in to collect the drug evidence from Deputy Wolford’s cruiser. This newly formed team, which falls under the Sheriff’s Office consists of Sheriff’s Office Detectives and Fire Marshalls from Stafford Fire and Rescue, is used anytime the Sheriff’s Office comes into contact with any clandestine laboratory or criminal HAZMAT situation involving dangerous illegal narcotics.

Stoudt, who was treated and released from Stafford Hospital Center, was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of possession of controlled paraphernalia and one county of improper vehicle registration. She was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Chambers was charged with one count of possession of a controlled substance. Officials say prior to being arrested, he had been released from Rappahannock Regional Jail on bond an hour-and-a-half before after being jailed the night before for failing to appear in court in Maryland.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.