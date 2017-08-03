Richmond Police looking for suspect who they say stole from Scott’s Addition apartment

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are looking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say is suspected of theft from an apartment building in Scott’s Addition.

The incident happened Monday, July 31 at 8:02 a.m. when an adult male took an item from a residence in the building, located in the 3000 block of Norfolk Street.

The suspect is described as a bald, black male with a dark complexion, between the ages of 35 and 45. At the time, he was wearing a gray Polo T-shirt, khaki cargo shorts and dark-colored tennis shoes with white laces. He can also be seen in a separate photo wearing a dark-colored baseball cap and a gray backpack.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Fourth Precinct Detective R. Donald at (804) 646-4996 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

