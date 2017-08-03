Richmond music school offering lessons for Back to School

BON AIR Va. (WRIC) — Chances are you want your child to find a hobby to participate in this upcoming school year.

According to music teachers, learning an instrument plays a significant role in your child’s academic success.

The Music Tree is a music school offering instrumental rentals and lessons for people of all ages.

President and CEO Laura Floyd said learning how to play an instrument works wonders for children.

“It’s a great outlet for kids today who have a lot of other things going on,” Floyd said.

If your child doesn’t know what instrument they want to play, the music school offers trial lessons.

With another school year approaching, Floyd said it’s an extracurricular activity worth considering.

“The benefits are amazing, they say that children are able to focus more on other subjects in school,” Floyd said.

Instructors said now is the time to start signing up for instrument rentals and lessons, especially students who want to play in their school band.

