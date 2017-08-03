Richmond coffee roaster works with African school to provide opportunities through soccer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Ironclad Coffee Roasters in Richmond has teamed up with a school in one of the poorest countries in the world to help them identify and nurture talented soccer prospects in order to provide them with an education and other essentials.

In addition to soccer training, the students who are recruited to attend the Chigoli Academy in Malawi will also be provided with a private school education, food, medical care and character development.

Ironclad is sponsoring the talent identification process this year.

“Chigoli’s goal is to give these young people a future and create role models for generations to come,” Ironclad said in a Facebook post.

In addition to the academy, The Chigoli Community Program supports disadvantaged groups in Malawi, by raising money through soccer tournaments.

The Chigoli Community Program engages with over 2,500 children in Malawi each year. For those who display academic or athletic potential Chigoli offers life-changing pathways to previously unattainable opportunities.

Malawi is one of the poorest countries in the world per capita with the majority of the population trapped in cycles of poverty.

