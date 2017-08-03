Power restored to Hatteras, Ocracoke; visitors allowed back Friday

DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WAVY) — Transmission power has been restored for Hatteras and Ocracoke islands, according to the Cape Hatteras Electric Cooperative.

The island has been without power for a week after a construction company cut underground transmission cable on the Bonner Bridge. A mandatory evacuation order was issued for visitors on both Ocracoke and Hatteras islands. Thousands of tourists were forced to evacuate in the wake of the outages.

The cooperative says crews have completed the work to build a new, overhead transmission line as a means of repair. The new line is near Oregon Inlet and the cable has been energized. All seven villages on Hatteras have been removed from generator power and are now receiving power from the cooperative’s transmission lines.

Both Hyde and Dare county officials say Ocracoke and Hatteras islands will be open to visitors beginning Friday at noon.

The mandatory power restrictions for Hatteras Island have been lifted as well.

Officials say visitors should confirm their reservation and arrival plans.

Visitors heading to Hatteras may consider taking an alternate route from the west for quicker travel. From I-95 in North Carolina, take U.S. 64 east toward Rocky Mount. Follow 64 east through Williamston and Plymouth, North Carolina, keep going east to Roanoke Island and follow Highway 12 South to Hatteras Island.

Hyde County officials will be at the Ocracoke Community Center at 10 a.m. Friday to collect information about the economic impact of the outage from residents and businesses. This will help officials begin to build a case for restitution of the economic losses related to the outage.

