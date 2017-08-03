Petersburg superintendent signs new contract extension

PETERSBURG, Va., (WRIC) — Petersburg Superintendent Dr. Marcus J. Newsome signs a new contract extension. Newsome’s original contract went through 2020, the new one he signed goes through June of 2021.

The Petersburg School Board says they believe Dr. Newsome’s leadership is key to the success of the school district. They say after only a year, even in the midst of the city’s financial crisis, Dr. Newsome has built a strong foundation for the future.

“Dr. Newsome and his leadership team have done a remarkable amount of work to lay a strong foundation for future achievement. said School Board Chair Kenneth L. Pritchett. ” Our new Innovate 2022 strategic plan, moving the middle school to a reinvigorated Vernon Johns building, providing laptops for teachers and mobile devices for all middle school and high school students this fall and creating a framework for effectively using community support are just a few of the accomplishments so far. From the start of Dr. Newsome’s leadership, we have known that it will take time to turn around our schools. The School Board and I are pleased that Dr. Newsome has extended his commitment.”

Dr. Newsome served for 10 years as superintendent of Chesterfield County Public Schools and was one of the longest-serving and most successful superintendents of any of the nation’s 100 largest districts. Earlier in his career, Dr. Newsome served as superintendent of Newport News Public Schools and worked in Prince George’s County (Maryland) Public Schools, the nation’s 17th-largest school district, and in the District of Columbia Public Schools where he began his career as an art and mathematics teacher.

“Our work in Petersburg is progressing, but there is more to do,” Dr. Newsome said. “We are setting high expectations and creating processes and practices to help every student achieve those high expectations. We are transforming schools to meet the needs of 21st-century learners and to challenge students with rigorous and relevant content that offers innovative experiences and 24-7 access to learning. There is no question that our students can accomplish anything if we believe in them and provide engaging and relevant learning opportunities. That is why ‘I believe’ has become our motto. I believe in our students and their families. I believe in our teachers and employees. I believe in Petersburg City Public Schools.”

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.