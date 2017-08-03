Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in downtown Richmond Thursday afternoon.

At around 1 p.m., police say a black Chevy Cruise that was traveling southbound on N. 8th Street was attempting to turn right on on East Broad Street when it struck a woman who was walking northbound on N. 8th Street across Broad.

The adult female was transported to nearby VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

. @RichmondPolice are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at the corner of 8th and Broad. Broad street is CLOSED between 8th and 9th. pic.twitter.com/Z0GlL8pWrj — Tracey Smith (@Tracey8News) August 3, 2017

The eastbound lanes of E. Broad Street are currently closed between 8th and 9th streets. One westbound lane is open.

Charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

