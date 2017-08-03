Neighbor of Spotsylvania County man who allegedly held girlfriend, 2 kids captive saw ‘no red flags’

Related Coverage Man charged with holding woman, 2 children captive in Spotsylvania home for years

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — From his backyard, Agee Showers said he would occasionally see Kariem Moore and offer a friendly wave. He never suspected the horrific truth about his neighbor, who is accused of holding his girlfriend and their children captive inside their Spotsylvania County home for more than two years.

“I’ve never seen no red flags,” Showers said. “He never gave me no indication that he was doing anything.”

But inside Moore’s unassuming home on the 3600 block of Mine Road, where all the windows are completely covered, police say his girlfriend and their two children, ages 8 and 11, were the victims of abduction and assault.

Showers told 8News he remembers Moore, his girlfriend and the two children moving into the rental home roughly four years ago.

“Only seen his kids probably twice since they’ve been here,” Showers said.

The Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s Office said they received a call from a concerned citizen asking deputies to execute a welfare check at the home. When deputies arrived at the home on Saturday, July 29, Moore answered the door alone and became evasive when they questioned him about his family.

During their conversation, officials say the woman and two kids ran out of a side door. Moore was immediately taken into custody.

While police say the mother and children were held captive for more than two years, Showers told 8News he believes he saw them last winter.

“Him, two kids and a woman pulling groceries out of a car,” Showers explained.

Moore has been charged with three counts of abduction and one count of felony assault. The children are now with family, according to authorities, while the woman is recovering in the hospital. She was said to be in critical condition when she was initially rescued but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

Meanwhile, neighbors remain in shock.

“Just unbelievable,” Showers added. “Just everybody watch out for, I guess watch out for your neighbors.”

Another neighbor, who wished to remain anonymous, said she had never laid eyes on Moore or the woman and children.

“I’ve never seen him, never seen her and never seen the children,” she said. “I don’t believe this; I don’t believe it. The first thing I thought was, ‘oh my goodness.'”

8News has learned that the children were not registered in the Spotsylvania County school system and that Moore was unemployed. Authorities are also unsure the means in which Moore allegedly held the woman and children against their will.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

