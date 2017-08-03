Moms take over Washington Redskins training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Some unlikely players hit the field at the Bon Secours Washington Redskins Training Facility on Thursday.

More than 100 moms went out on the grass to learn more about tracking and tackling.

Football is everything to the women because their kids play the sport.

“I want them to get out there and hit hard, so this is going to help me to know when to tell them hit and how to hit right,” April Brown explained.

Participants in the free Redskins Moms Football Safety Clinic learned fundamentals of the game as well best practices for keeping their young athletes safe.

East End Tigers Football Association President Teri Lowry came hungry for knowledge.

“Any opportunity to learn about anything that will better our program or help the safety of the children, I’m 100 percent behind,” says Lowry.

The Washington Redskins Charitable Foundation hosted the opportunity for the ladies to get inside the male dominated sport.

“A lot of moms kind just sit on the sidelines,” Lowry added. “and to see them step up to be educated on football, it just warms my heart. It’s just great.”

Redskins alumni Gary Clark and Chris Cooley tossed out some heartfelt advice because they remember how importants it was to have their moms in the stands.

“Believe in your kids,” says Cooley, “Believe in your kids because that gives them everything.”

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.