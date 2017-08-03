Hokies’ freshman WR Caleb Farley has season-ending knee injury

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — An already depleted unit on the Hokies offense got a bit thinner Thursday evening, head coach Justin Fuente announced freshman receiver Caleb Farley suffered a season-ending knee injury on Tuesday during a non-contact drill.

Farley, hailing from Hickory, N.C., was expected to factor into the receiver rotation with the departure of Isaiah Ford and senior Cam Phillips being the only true starter returning for 2017. Redshirt junior C.J. Carroll, who managed to make plays in a crowded unit last season, missed the spring with a lower leg injury but is back for preseason camp.

The Virginia Tech Hokies open the season September 3rd at FedEx Field against West Virginia at 7:30 p.m. right here on WRIC-TV.