‘He brought such happiness to so many:’ Virginia’s ‘First Dog’ Guinness passes away

WRIC Newsroom Published:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s “First Dog” Guinness has passed away.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted out the sad news Wednesday evening.

McAuliffe simply says, “Heartbroken — We’ve lost our best friend. He brought such happiness to so many. #topdogva”

Rivers Edge Elementary students enjoy taking a break from their field trip to play fetch with Guinness.

Guinness helped to make the Executive Mansion gate a must-stop spot for tourists and locals alike.

The Yellow Labrador Retriever’s day-long games of fetch became a staple at the gate.

RELATED: Dogs on Duty: ‘First Dog’ Guinness makes the governor’s mansion a destination for animal lovers 

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

 