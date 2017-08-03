‘He brought such happiness to so many:’ Virginia’s ‘First Dog’ Guinness passes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s “First Dog” Guinness has passed away.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted out the sad news Wednesday evening.

Heartbroken –We've lost our best friend. He brought such happiness to so many. #topdogva pic.twitter.com/XEsB51EiDL — Terry McAuliffe (@TerryMcAuliffe) August 2, 2017

McAuliffe simply says, “Heartbroken — We’ve lost our best friend. He brought such happiness to so many. #topdogva”

Guinness helped to make the Executive Mansion gate a must-stop spot for tourists and locals alike.

The Yellow Labrador Retriever’s day-long games of fetch became a staple at the gate.

____

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.