‘He brought such happiness to so many:’ Virginia’s ‘First Dog’ Guinness passes away

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s “First Dog” Guinness has passed away.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe tweeted out the sad news Wednesday evening.
McAuliffe simply says, “Heartbroken — We’ve lost our best friend. He brought such happiness to so many. #topdogva”
Guinness helped to make the Executive Mansion gate a must-stop spot for tourists and locals alike.
The Yellow Labrador Retriever’s day-long games of fetch became a staple at the gate.
RELATED: Dogs on Duty: ‘First Dog’ Guinness makes the governor’s mansion a destination for animal lovers
____
Never miss another Facebook post from 8News
Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.