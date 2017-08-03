Dump truck overturns on I-64, spilling tar and entrapping an occupant

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are at the scene of an accident in which a dump truck overturned on I-64 eastbound near Nine Mile Road.

Police said the crash happened at around 8:14 a.m. Thursday and that a second dump truck and a passenger vehicle were also involved.

As a result of the accident, the driver was entrapped, and tar was spilled on the road way.

The left and center lanes are closed eastbound as well as westbound.

HAZMAT crews have been notified.

Check here for the latest traffic information.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.