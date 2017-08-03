Donate to help reopen Petersburg’s Siege Museum

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Petersburg’s Siege Museum still needs $50,000 in repairs before it can reopen.

Petersburg Preservation Society President Dean McCray says engineers have mitigated environmental issues with all tests coming back negative. An inspection has been made of the roof and repairs have been completed. The next steps are for upgrades to the electrical system, recharging the HVAC system, applying plaster and touch-up paint and cleaning with a goal of re-opening within the next two months.

You can donate to their GoFundMe page by visiting here.

