Cops: Fake caseworker tried to take child from woman’s home

MILTON, Pa. (AP) — Police say a fake child-welfare caseworker barged into a Pennsylvania home and tried to take a child without explanation.

Police in Milton, Pennsylvania say the unknown woman refused to provide identification and tried to push past the resident to enter the home on Wednesday evening.

The resident told police she blocked the doorway and pushed the phony caseworker onto the porch and tried to take her picture with a cell phone. Police say the woman knocked the phone out of the resident’s hand and then ran away.

Police are searching for the woman.

