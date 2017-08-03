Chesterfield County police announce new interim police chief

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police announced Thursday the interim replacement for Police Chief Col. Thierry G. Dupuis who will retire in September.

In a release, Chesterfield Police said that Lt. Col. Daniel W. Kelly will serve as the interim chief of police, beginning Sept. 1 and will continue until the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors appoints a new chief.

Kelly currently serves as the department’s deputy chief of police for support.

Police said that Kelly has a Master’s degree in police administration and that he began his law enforcement career in 1987 with the Chesterfield County Police.

He has served in each of the department’s four bureaus and in the Office of the Chief and the Office of Professional Standards.

Kelly offered a statement on the announcement.

“I am humbled and honored to have this opportunity to serve the community and the department as the Police Chief Recommendation Committee continues its work,” Kelly said.

