Amy Lacey’s Pet Corner: Diabetes on the rise among dogs and cats

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In this web-exclusive series, 8News Anchor Amy Lacey introduces us to pets across Central Virginia, highlighting everything from medical needs to trends and how you can be a better pet parent.

In this episode, Amy visits the Richmond SPCA to learn more about a health issue on the rise among pets: diabetes.

This 2016 study found diabetes has increased 80% in dogs and 18% in cats between 2006 and 2015.

The animals become insulin-dependent, and some of them end up euthanized or in shelters when owners don’t think they are capable of the care.

After a tutorial from a veterinary technician at the Richmond SPCA, Amy successfully gives a cat named Giuseppe his insulin injection.

“Make a tent right here between his shoulder blades, bada bing, bada boom, easy as that, give him a little bit of a massage and there you go,” Amy demonstrates how to give a shot.

