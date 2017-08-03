Alfred Angelo Bridal will not fulfill the rest of its dress orders

HENRICO Co., Va. (WRIC) — For the brides-to-be who already settled on a wedding dress from Alfred Angelo, many of them will have to start from scratch now that the company has officially said they won’t be able to fulfill every open order.

Back on July 14, the bridal retailer and their 62 stores nationwide filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy. On the same day that the company filed, it immediately shuttered all of its stores and only left customers with an email address to contact regarding their orders.

This left many women, including brides and bridesmaids in Central Virginia scrambling just weeks before their big day.

The company’s full statement on their website reads:

“The Chapter 7 Trustee greatly regrets the upset that Alfred Angelo’s July 14th bankruptcy filing has caused its customers. While we have been successful in obtaining customer records and delivering many dresses and accessories for customers all over the country, even after the bankruptcy filing date, it has now become apparent that the logistical and financial strain of fulfilling each and every open order makes continuing that course of action no longer possible. Thus, to the extent any order has not been fully delivered to a customer, it shall have to remain unfilled. If you believe you are owed any money, please use the link below to complete a proof of claim. Please be advised that neither the Chapter 7 Trustee nor her counsel are authorized to provide legal advice to any affected customer regarding their purchase.” Link to file proof of claim

8News also spoke with an attorney who specializes in the wedding and event rental industry. Caroline Fox says the news likely isn’t good if you still have hopes of getting that dress.

“Once they file for bankruptcy officially, they’ve said they are filing for Chapter 7, that means that they don’t really own any of their stock anymore; it’s essentially all frozen,” Fox said. “They can’t really give stuff out, they can’t send out dresses, they can’t fulfill orders; everything is just kind of stopped.”

Fox also says you need to be proactive and to not wait for the store or the bankruptcy attorney to contact you; go ahead and make those calls yourself.

A bankruptcy court hearing is scheduled in Florida for Aug. 28.

