RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Last year was a struggle for J.R. Tucker head coach George Earle and Company. They had next to no returning starters and finished 1-9, though they were competitive in most of their games.

This year 16 of a possible 22 starters return from that 1-9 team, so the outlook on 2017 is bright.

The Tigers open the 2017 season hosting Caroline High School on August 25th at 7:00 p.m.