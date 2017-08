RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Douglas Freeman Rebels have many of their top skill players coming back, but they lost a lot on the offensive and defensive line; as well as speed wide receiver and defensive back Jakari Williams, plus quarterback Trey Locklin.

Now wide receiver Jack Pollard moves over to quarterback and Korry Cooper is the running back.

The Rebels open the season hosting Midlothian High School on August 25th at 7:00 p.m.