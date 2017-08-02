Virginia State Bar files ethics complaint against Morrissey

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – The Virginia State Bar is accusing former state lawmaker Joseph Morrissey of destroying evidence and making false statements in court to try to cover up a 2013 sexual relationship with a then-17-year-old receptionist in his law office.

The bar, which regulates and disciplines lawyers, outlined the charges in an ethics complaint certified this week.

Morrissey served three months in a work release program after entering a plea to contributing to the delinquency of a minor but nevertheless maintained his innocence, claiming he was framed by the girl’s jilted lover, whom Morrissey accused of planting incriminating text messages discovered by police.

Morrissey later married the woman and has two children with her.

