VCU to hold active shooter training exercise on Thursday

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Officials will hold an active shooter training exercise this week at Virginia Commonwealth University.

The VCU Police Department will hold the exercise at the Monroe Park Campus on Thursday. VCU police will be working with other agencies, including Virginia State Police and the FBI.

There will be a simulated emergency inside the University Student Commons that includes sounds that simulate gunfire and crowd panic.

The University Student Commons will be closed during the exercise and will reopen at 3 p.m. There will also be some parking restrictions on streets near the university.

