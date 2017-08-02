Remaining local Martin’s stores to close their doors for good this week

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WRIC) — The remaining local MARTIN’S stores will close their doors for good this week.

The grocery chain will be shutting down the following locations in the Richmond-metro area on Wednesday, August 2:

12601 Jefferson Davis Highway, Chester

200 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian

7045 Forest Hill Avenue, Richmond

5700 Brook Road, Richmond

The remaining store in Ashland is set to close on Saturday, August 5.

MARTIN’S Food Market’s President Tom Lenkevich released a statement on Tuesday regarding the closures and its impact on the community:

“MARTIN’S Food Markets has been proud to be a part of the Richmond community since 2010. We want to express our sincere gratitude for your support over the past seven years. To our customers, thank you for choosing MARTIN’S and shopping with us. To our associates, who were our true ambassadors to the community, thank you for your hard work and dedicated customer service. The generosity of our customers and associates have locally impacted the fight against hunger, the quality of life for children and helped cultivate healthy communities.On behalf of all of us at MARTIN’S, thank you Richmond.”

No word yet on what will stand in the buildings place.

