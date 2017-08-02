Redskins’ defensive line boxing at training camp

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Washington Redskins’ newest coach Jim Tomsula is using an aggressive method to condition his defensive linemen.

Wednesday morning, the defensive line coach had his players working through boxing drills, using combination punches and footwork to help with coordination and balance when attempting to get by blockers.

“It’s helping a little bit because it touches us how to throw with our hips and know all about foot positioning when it comes to that so it helps,” says defensive lineman Ziggy Hood, “. It’s beneficial but we won’t know until we get in the game, until we really can throw those hands.”

The Washington Redskins have one more day of full pads on Thursday before getting the day off on Friday. Fan Appreciation Day is Saturday.

Gates open Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m.