Police investigating shooting in Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday morning in Richmond’s northside.

At approximately 11:50 a.m., officers were called to the 1600 block of 4th Avenue for the report of a shooting.

A male was located who had suffered an apparent gunshot wound.

His injuries do not appear to be life threatening, police say.

