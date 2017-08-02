Police investigating after juvenile shot in Mosby Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond are searching for a suspect after a juvenile was shot in Mosby Court Wednesday evening.

Police tell 8News the victim was shot in the hand and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Accommodation Street.

No suspect description has been released at this time.

