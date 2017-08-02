Name the baby wild horse on the Outer Banks

COROLLA, N.C. (WAVY) – You can make a submission to help name the new wild horse that was born July 18 on the Outer Banks.

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund helps to maintain and manage the several hundred wild horses that roam the beaches of Corolla and Carova. The group says she is the second horse to be born this season.

You can submit as many entries as you like for $1 each. Volunteers say they will narrow down the field, then let the public pick their favorite.

Click here to make a submission

The money from the contest will pay for the organization’s fence fund which will fix the sound-to-sea fence that protects the horses from traffic on North Carolina Highway 12.

