More than 100 cows killed in Pennsylvania barn fire

WEST SALEM TWP, PA (WKBN) – More than 100 cows were killed when a dairy barn in Pennsylvania caught fire Wednesday

The fire at the Amazing Grace Dairy Farm on Darien Road in West Salem Township broke out about 2:47am.

The fire was called in by the owner of the farm.

The structure was destroyed, and at least 120 cows died in the fire.

A preliminary damage estimate puts the loss between $400,000 and $500,000.

Fire departments in Trumbull County were called in to help with the water supply.

