Man walking 640 miles to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — William Glass is walking nearly 640 miles from Atlanta to Washington D.C. to spread awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease.

On his journey to D.C., Glass, originally from Chicago, stopped in Midlothian to talk with 8News. He said it’s the first time in five days that he has seen civilization.

Glass is walking for Alzheimer’s Foundation of America. On his trip, he hopes to spread awareness and gain support for a petition addressing the concerns of many families affected by the disease.

Once he reaches Washington D.C., Glass hopes to hand the petition to Pres. Donald Trump.

To learn about Glass’s cause or make a donation, VISIT HERE.

